Canadiens' Cole Caufield: One of each in Sunday's win
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.
Caufield and Nick Suzuki set each other up for the Canadiens' first two goals. Caufield's tally was the game-winner, his 10th such goal this season among the career-high 46 he's potted. He's added 33 assists, 220 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-26 rating over 72 appearances in a career year on Montreal's top line and first power-play unit.
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