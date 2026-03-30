Caufield scored a goal on three shots, added an assist and went plus-2 in Sunday's 3-1 win over the Hurricanes.

Caufield and Nick Suzuki set each other up for the Canadiens' first two goals. Caufield's tally was the game-winner, his 10th such goal this season among the career-high 46 he's potted. He's added 33 assists, 220 shots on net, 48 hits and a plus-26 rating over 72 appearances in a career year on Montreal's top line and first power-play unit.