Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Monday's 3-2 overtime win over the Coyotes.

Caufield continues to be a menace for goaltenders in December -- he's scored seven times in 10 games this month, though he hasn't recorded an assist since Nov. 23. The 21-year-old is up to 19 tallies, 28 points, 108 shots on net and a minus-5 rating through 32 contests. He's in good form and is a fixture on the Canadiens' top line.