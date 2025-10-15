Caufield scored two goals, one the game-winner in overtime, during Tuesday's 5-4 victory over the Kraken.

The 24-year-old winger gave the Canadiens a 2-1 lead midway through the second period when he grabbed a loose puck and wired it past Joey Daccord from the faceoff dot. Caufield then ended the night in style, finding a small gap at the near post above Daccord's shoulder with a sharp-angle shot for the winner. After being held off the scoresheet in Montreal's season opener, Caufield has gotten rolling with three goals and five points in the last three contests as he looks to match or surpass the career-best 37 goals and 70 points he recorded over 82 regular-season games in 2024-25.