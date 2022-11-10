Caufield had a power-play assist, two shots on net and one hit over 17:35 of ice time in Wednesday's 5-2 win over Vancouver.

Caufield was the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's power-play goal less than a minute into the game. He's recorded points in 10 of 14 games and never gone more than one game without one. For the season, Caufield has eight goals and seven assists (three points on the man-up unit) with a team-high 54 shots. He and Suzuki have formed a good bond on the top line and power-play unit.