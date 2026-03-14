Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Playing Saturday
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield (illness) will return to the lineup versus San Jose on Saturday, according to RDS.ca.
Caufield missed Wednesday's contest versus Ottawa and was limited by his illness in Tuesday's tilt versus Toronto, but he has recovered and will be back on the top line with the Habs on Saturday. Caufield has 37 goals and 64 points in 63 games this season, including 21 points with the man advantage.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Not suiting up Wednesday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Plays through illness•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Big role in rally Friday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Lights lamp twice•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Buries power-play goal•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Posts three points Saturday•