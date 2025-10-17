Caufield scored two goals including the overtime winner in Thursday's 3-2 victory over the Predators.

The 24-year-old winger tied the game at 2-2 with Montreal's net empty and 20 seconds left in the third period, setting Caufield up to go top shelf on Juuse Saros with just three ticks left on the clock in OT. Caufield has erupted for five goals in the last three games, including two game-winners, and he has seven points in total over a four-game point streak.