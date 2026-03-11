Caufield was limited by an illness during the third period of Tuesday's game versus the Maple Leafs, but he will travel to Ottawa for Wednesday's contest, Eric Engels of Sportsnet reports.

Caufield didn't get on the scoresheet Tuesday, and the illness explains his struggles. The 25-year-old's status will be up in the air until closer to game time Wednesday. If he can't play, Alexander Texier would likely draw into the lineup.