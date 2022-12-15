Caufield had four shots on goal and blocked one shot over 19:27 of ice time in Wednesday's 3-2 loss to the Senators.
Caufield was on the ice after leaving the Canadiens' previous game with an upper-body injury. The TOI was nearly two minutes more than his season average, so it looks like Caufield will be good to go Thursday, when the Ducks visit Montreal.
