Caufield scored a goal on five shots and added two hits in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Blues.

Caufield has racked up four goals and nine helpers during his 11-game active point streak. The 24-year-old's consistency has been a large part of what's gone well for the Canadiens this year, as he's solidified his place alongside Nick Suzuki on the top line. Caufield is up to 16 goals, 31 points, 79 shots on net, 26 hits and a plus-7 rating through 28 appearances. He's a lock for fantasy lineups as a reliable scoring winger.