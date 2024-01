Caufield had an assist, six shots on net and one hit over 19:34 of ice time in Tuesday's 4-1 loss to the Senators.

Caufield and Nick Suzuki worked to dislodge the puck behind the Ottawa net, before Caufield teed up Johnny Kovacevic for the Canadiens' lone tally. The assist extended Caufield's point streak to seven games. The forward had scored a goal in five straight before Tuesday's loss. His 36 points are second on the team behind linemate Suzuki's 39.