Caufield had four shots on net over 15:40 of ice time in Monday's 2-1 win over Calgary.

Caufield, Montreal's first-round pick in the 2019 draft, had a forward-high four shots in his NHL debut after leaving a successful career at the University of Wisconsin. He skated on the right wing of a line with Phillip Danault and Tomas Tatar, a spot that had belonged to Brendan Gallagher before he went down with a thumb injury. He also spent time on Montreal's power play. It's uncertain if Caufield will continue on the active roster once Paul Byron (lower body) and Jonathan Drouin (non-COVID illness) are ready to play.