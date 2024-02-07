Caufield had an assist, four shots on net and one block over 15:58 of ice time in Tuesday's 5-2 win over the Capitals.

Caufield picked the pocket of Beck Malenstyn in the neutral zone then saucered a perfect feed to linemate Nick Suzuki to open the scoring seven minutes into the first period. The helper extended Caufield's point streak to 10 games, during which he has six goals and seven assists. The scoring slump that was an issue in mid-December is no longer a concern.