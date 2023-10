Caufield scored a goal and added an assist in a 3-2 overtime win over Washington on Saturday.

Caufield went stick side from the left circle on Darcy Kuemper just 47 seconds into overtime to seal the win. The Wisconsin native has picked up at least a point (three goals, two assists) in every game this season. Caufield put up 26 goals last season in just 46 games, and he's firing shots at a greater rate to begin 2023-24. If he can stay healthy, Caufield has the potential to top 40 goals.