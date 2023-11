Caufield logged a power-play assist and two shots on goal over 18:47 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 overtime win against Boston.

Caufield picked up the secondary helper on Nick Suzuki's power-play goal 24 seconds into the third period. It was his fourth consecutive game with a point and third straight on the power play. Caufield leads the Canadiens with 14 points and 54 shots over 14 games.