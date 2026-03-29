Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Pots 45th goal of season
By RotoWire Staff
• 1 min read
Caufield scored a goal in Saturday's 4-1 win over the Predators.
Caufield gave the Habs a 3-0 lead with a wrister at the 14:45 mark of the second period, and now he's up to a team-high 45 goals on the season. The 25-year-old winger continues to play at a high level and remains on a hot streak, tallying 10 goals and seven assists in 12 appearances since the beginning of March, so he should remain as Montreal's go-to scoring threat. His 45 goals rank second in the NHL, trailing only Nathan MacKinnon's 48.
More News
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Stays hot with one of each•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Five-point explosion in win•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Pots OT winner for goal No. 40•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Pots goal in loss Sunday•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores in loss to San Jose•
-
Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Playing Saturday•