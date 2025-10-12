Caufield scored a goal and an assist, both on the power play, in Saturday's 3-2 win over Chicago.

The Canadiens' top power-play unit was humming, as Caufield combined with Nick Suzuki and Zachary Bolduc on goals exactly three minutes apart early in the second period. Caufield's tally was his first of the season, and the 24-year-old has three points in three games to begin the campaign -- all three coming with the man advantage.