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Caufield scored a goal in Sunday's 4-3 loss to the Ducks.

Caufield leads the Habs in goals this season and is now up to 39 goals and 66 points across 65 regular-season contests. He hasn't missed a beat since missing one game against the Senators last week, as he's scored in back-to-back games since his return. He should continue to be one of Montreal's most reliable fantasy options across all formats ahead of the final weeks of the regular season.

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