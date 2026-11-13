Caufield scored a goal on four shots in Thursday's 5-2 win over the Bruins.

Caufield has four goals and two assists during his five-game point streak. The 25-year-old winger continues to be one of the steadiest players in the league in a top-line role on a strong team. He's up to 12 goals, six assists, 63 shots on net, 14 hits and a plus-6 rating through 19 appearances this season. Caufield's 19.0 shooting percentage is a slight red flag, but he shot 19.8 percent in his 51-goal regular season last year, so he's no stranger to efficiency.