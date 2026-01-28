Caufield scored his 30th goal of the season in Tuesday's 3-2 overtime win over Vegas.

The 25-year-old winger grabbed a loose puck at the side of the net and quickly tucked it past Akira Schmid to give the Habs a 2-1 lead midway through the second period. Caufield has found the back of the net in six straight games, racking up nine goals and 11 points over that hot streak, and on the season he's up to 30 goals and 54 points in 53 contests, marking his second straight 30-goal campaign.