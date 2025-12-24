Caufield scored a power-play goal on five shots in Tuesday's 6-2 win over the Bruins.

Caufield had been limited to three helpers over a six-game goal drought that he snapped in the third period of Tuesday's win. The 24-year-old has gone 12 contests without a multi-point effort but still has eight points, including five on the power play, in that span. For the season, the winger is up to 18 goals, 18 helpers, 14 power-play points, 103 shots on net, 31 hits and a plus-7 rating through 37 appearances, putting him on track to surpass the 70 points he had in 82 regular-season outings a year ago.