Caufield scored two goals for Team USA in a pre-tournament game against Finland at the world junior hockey championship Tuesday.

Caufield potted a pair of goals early in the second period to give Team USA a 3-1 lead in what eventually was a 3-2 win over the Finns. The 19-year-old assistant captain was constantly on the move in the offensive zone, putting himself in position to be fed. Caufield's one-timer gave USA a 2-1 lead, then 35 seconds later he roofed a backhander over the goalie's blocker. The University of Wisconsin forward, who recorded one point at the 2019 juniors, looks like a different player a year later. Team USA will play Russia when the tournament kicks off Friday.