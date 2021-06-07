Caufield notched a power-play assist and six shots on goal in Sunday's 5-1 win over the Jets in Game 3.

Caufield has seen time on the second line at even strength. He combined with linemate Nick Suzuki for the Canadiens' fourth goal of the game Sunday. Habs fans can get excited about two of the team's best young forwards showing strong chemistry in the postseason. Caufield has three helpers, 20 shots on net and a minus-2 rating through eight playoff contests.