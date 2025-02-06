Caufield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Wednesday's 6-3 loss to the Kings.

Caufield has two goals and three helpers over his last six outings. The 24-year-old winger continues to impress in a top-line role. He's now at 49 points, 163 shots on net and a minus-2 rating over 54 appearances. Caufield has earned 12 of his points on the power play. He's on track to top the 30-goal and 70-point marks for the first time in his career.