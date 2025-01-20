Caufield notched an assist and two shots on goal in Sunday's 5-4 overtime win over the Rangers.

Caufield found Juraj Slafkovsky in the third period for the Canadiens' fourth equalizer of the contest. Over nine outings in January, Caufield has racked up five goals and five assists, and only one of those points has come on the power play. The 24-year-old winger is up to 24 goals, 20 helpers, 11 power-play points, 142 shots on net, 35 hits and an even plus-minus rating through 46 outings overall.