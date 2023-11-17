Caufield had an assist, one shot on goal and one hit over 15:52 of ice time in Thursday's 6-5 loss to Vegas.

Caufield showed shot, drawing attention from goalie Adin Hill and Vegas defenders, before sliding a pass to Justin Barron for Montreal's final goal with 54 seconds left. While he was on the ice when Montreal was pressing for two goals in the final 72 seconds, Caufield had a significant reduction in TOI in the third period and finished the game with season-low ice time. That may have been due to the ebbs and flows of the game, but it comes at a time when the forward is mired in a scoring slump (one goal in last nine games). Travis Yost of TSN examined Caufield's scoring dip and advised not to panic, as he remains a high-end attacking forward. Yost provides deeper statistics that indicate Caufield is applying pressure and generating scoring chances but shots haven't gone in.