Caufield scored a goal on five shots over 16:32 of ice time in Saturday's 3-2 win over the Blackhawks.
Caufield toe-dragged around Kevin Korchinski and lifted between the pipe and goalie Petr Mrazek to give Montreal a 1-0 lead early in the second period. It was the second straight game with a goal for Caufield. The sniper's picked up where he left off in 2022-23 when he scored 26 goals over 46 games.
