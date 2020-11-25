Caufield picked up a hat trick in the University of Wisconsin's 7-3 win over Penn State on Tuesday.

Caufield finished with a game-high eight shots on goal for good measure. Montreal's 2019 first-rounder (15th overall) has been raging hot for the Badgers in the early going, posting four goals and eight points in his first six games. Caufield should get a few more games in with Wisconsin before heading off to join Team USA for the World Junior Championship.