Caufield scored a goal on three shots in Thursday's 7-5 win over the Hurricanes.

Caufield tied the game at 4-4 late in the second period, helping the Canadiens turn things around after they blew an early lead in the opening frame. The winger has scored in three of the last four games, totaling five points in that span. With his tally Thursday, he's at 20 goals, 20 helpers, 113 shots on net, 32 hits and a plus-10 rating across 40 appearances. He's on track to establish a career high in points for the third year in a row.