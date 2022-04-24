Caufield scored a goal on one shot in Saturday's 6-4 loss to Ottawa.

Caufield and Mike Hoffman teamed up on a 2-on-1 break that ended with the rookie pocketing his 20th goal. It's a remarkable achievement considering Caufield was stuck on one goal as recently as Feb. 8. A recent run of markers -- six in the last 11 games -- has him tied with linemate Nick Suzuki for the team lead in goals.