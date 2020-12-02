Caufield has been invited to compete for a spot on the USA Hockey junior team, Pat Hickey of the Montreal Gazette reports.

This comes as no surprise, as Caufield is one 10 players returning from last year's team to receive an invite. Twenty-five of the 28 players invited to the camp will be selected to participate in the World Junior Championships, which begin on Christmas Day in Edmonton. Thus far in eight games for the University of Wisconsin, Caufield has four goals, four assists and a team-high 38 shots.