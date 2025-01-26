Caufield had a goal and an assist in Saturday's 4-3 overtime loss to the Devils.
Caufield snapped a two-game pointless drought with this two-point effort Saturday, and the 24-year-old also ended a five-game goal drought when he found the back of the net in the latter stages of the second period. Caufield has been productive of late despite the lack of consistency and has managed to record 12 points (six goals, six assists) in 12 January games.
