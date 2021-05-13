Caufield had a goal and an assist with five shots in Wednesday's 4-3 overtime loss to Edmonton.

Caufield opened the scoring less than two minutes into the game, taking advantage of a Tyson Barrie turnover deep in the Edmonton zone for his fourth goal of the year. He later set up Nick Suzuki's game-tying goal midway through the third period. The 20-year-old Caufield has provided five points in 10 games since joining Montreal from AHL Laval in late April.