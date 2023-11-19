Caufield had three shots on goal and one hit over 15:30 of ice time in Saturday's 5-2 loss to the Bruins.

Caufield and Nick Suzuki had been broken up the last several games, but the duo were reunited Saturday. Montreal head coach Martin St. Louis needs to find a way to unlock Caufield's scoring, as the Wisconsin native has just one goal over the last 11 games and one of five tallies this season at 5-on-5. Saturday's game was the second straight in which Caufield logged fewer then 16 minutes of TOI.