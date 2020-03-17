Caufield has told Badgers coach Tony Granato that he plans on returning for a second season at the University of Wisconsin, Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Canadiens general manager Marc Bergevin has already made it known that he'd prefer Caufield to play another year of collegiate hockey, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 2019 first-round pick will, however, almost certainly turn pro following the conclusion of the 2020-21 NCAA campaign. Caufield racked up 19 goals and 36 points in 36 games with Wisconsin this season.