Caufield won't join the Canadiens to begin the 2020-21 season after he informed his coach at the University of Wisconsin, Tony Granato, that he plans to return for his sophomore campaign, Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.

Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has already made it known that he would prefer that Caufield play another year of collegiate hockey, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 2019 first-round pick will, however, almost certainly turn pro following the conclusion of the 2020-21 NCAA campaign. Caufield racked up 19 goals and 36 points in 36 games with Wisconsin this season.