Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Returning to college
Caufield won't join the Canadiens to begin the 2020-21 season after he informed his coach at the University of Wisconsin, Tony Granato, that he plans to return for his sophomore campaign, Todd Milewski of the Wisconsin State Journal reports.
Canadiens GM Marc Bergevin has already made it known that he would prefer that Caufield play another year of collegiate hockey, so this news doesn't come as much of a surprise. The 2019 first-round pick will, however, almost certainly turn pro following the conclusion of the 2020-21 NCAA campaign. Caufield racked up 19 goals and 36 points in 36 games with Wisconsin this season.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.