Caufield had one shot and finished minus-3 over 15:21 of ice time in Thursday's 6-0 loss to the Penguins.

This was Caufield's first game back from a brief stay at AHL Laval. He started and finished the game on Montreal's top line, along with Nick Suzuki and Tyler Toffoli. That's the same unit he was with when he opened the season in the NHL. The rookie also skated on the top power-play line for the one man-advantage opportunity the Canadiens had. With the Canadiens' season spiraling, the organization might best be served by having Caufield experience rookie growing pains at the NHL level.