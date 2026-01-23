Caufield scored a goal in a 4-2 loss to the Sabres on Thursday.

Caufield scored for the fourth consecutive game. He has seven points (five goals, two assists) 14 shots during the streak. Caufield has 50 points, including 26 goals, across 51 games this season, and he has 149 shots and 17 power-play points (five PPG). He's on pace for his first 40-goal season.