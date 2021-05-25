Caufield had three shots on net and one hit over 15:50 of ice time in Montreal's 2-1 loss to Toronto in Game 3 of their playoff series.
Caufield was added to the lineup for Game 3, his NHL postseason debut, and had a presence early. During Alex Galchenyuk's double minor early in the first period, Caufield clanged the crossbar. The rookie skated on a line with Nick Suzuki and Joel Armia. He also had 3:20 of power-play ice time.
