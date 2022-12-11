Caufield scored a goal on four shots and recorded one hit over 19:50 of ice time in Saturday's 4-2 loss to the Kings.

Caufield struck late in the third period from an improbable angle to bring Montreal within a goal, but the Kings potted an empty-netter for the win. His goal was the second of the third period, as the Canadiens' attempted to mount a late comeback. The Habs looked flat early, perhaps the result of a long layoff following a road trip, but Caufield managed to score for a third straight game and the fourth time in the last five.