Caufield had an assist, two shots on net and one block over 13:33 of ice time in Friday's 5-2 win over the Blackhawks.

A rebound of a Caufield shot landed on the stick of Nick Suzuki, who potted Montreal's fourth goal midway through the third period. It was the fourth consecutive game with a point for Caufield. The young forward missed a few shifts during the second period while in the dressing room, but it did not appear to be injury-related. While his goal-scoring is off this season, Caufield's contributed 16 assists through 33 games, four shy of the career-high 20 helpers logged over 67 games in 2021-22.