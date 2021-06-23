Caufield scored a power-play goal in Tuesday's 4-1 win over the Golden Knights in Game 5.

Caufield buried a feed from Corey Perry at 9:49 of the second period to give the Canadiens a commanding 3-0 lead in the game. The 20-year-old Caufield has established himself well since the start of the second round -- he has three goals and four assists in his last nine games. He'll continue to be a solid scoring-only option while operating in a top-six role with first-unit power-play duties.