Caufield scored a goal on six shots in Sunday's 5-2 loss to the Rangers.

Caufield opened the scoring late in the first period, but it didn't lead to momentum for the Canadiens. The 23-year-old has done well for himself with goals in four straight games to begin April. He's up to 24 tallies, 59 points, 295 shots on net, 53 hits and a minus-6 rating through 77 contests overall, as he's combined good health with a strong scoring touch in a top-line role.