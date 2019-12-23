Canadiens' Cole Caufield: Scores four goals in WJC tune up
Caufield scored four times to help Team USA to a 7-1 victory over Germany in a 2020 World Junior Championship exhibition game on Wednesday.
The Americans started slowly before eventually finding their groove against the Germans in a game that featured a ton of penalties on both sides. Caufield should be one of the prime offensive weapons for an American team that features a surprising amount of depth up front. The 2019 No. 15 overall selection and the Americans open the tournament against the rival Canadians on December 26. They rematch against the Germans a day later.
More News
-
Fantasy hockey rankings, sleepers, busts
Our advanced computer model simulated the entire 2019-20 NHL season 10,000 times
-
Fantasy Hockey: Defenseman Tiers
Not sure which defensemen you should target in your Fantasy draft this season? Jason Chen is...
-
Fantasy Hockey sleeper candidates
Most Fantasy leagues are won in the later rounds of drafts, so set your sights on these burgeoning...
-
Top 10 power-play units
Evan Berofsky previews the NHL's top 10 power-play units heading into the 2019-20 campaign.
-
Fantasy Hockey: Key position battles
Sasha Yodashkin previews some of the NHL's most intriguing positional battles heading into...
-
Fantasy Hockey free agency recap
AJ Scholz recaps this offseason's biggest free agent signings.