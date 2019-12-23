Caufield scored four times to help Team USA to a 7-1 victory over Germany in a 2020 World Junior Championship exhibition game on Wednesday.

The Americans started slowly before eventually finding their groove against the Germans in a game that featured a ton of penalties on both sides. Caufield should be one of the prime offensive weapons for an American team that features a surprising amount of depth up front. The 2019 No. 15 overall selection and the Americans open the tournament against the rival Canadians on December 26. They rematch against the Germans a day later.