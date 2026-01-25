Caufield scored three goals and fired six shots on net in Saturday's 4-3 loss to Boston.

Caufield tallied the lone goal of the first period before he struck the back of the net twice in the second on two separate power plays. Overall, the 25-year-old winger has 29 goals, 53 points, 155 shots on goal and 35 hits through 52 games this season. He is currently on a five-game goal streak and has eight goals in that span. The young winger is well on his way to another career year and sits just 17 points shy of the 70 he totaled in 82 regular-season games a season ago. Caufield's rise to stardom gives him high-level fantasy value for the rest of the season.