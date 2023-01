Caufield scored a goal on six shots in the Canadiens' 6-3 loss to the Predators on Tuesday.

Caufield opened the scoring for Montreal, cutting the Nashville lead to 3-1 with just under a minute to play in the first period. This performance marks goals in back-to-back games for Caufield with three goals in this two-game span. The American forward has 22 goals and 31 points on the season.