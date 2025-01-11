Caufield scored a goal on six shots, assisted on a goal and blocked one shot in Friday's 3-2 overtime win over Washington.

January is not a dry month for Caufield, who's scored in five straight contests, including four since New Year's Day. The Capitals left him open at the corner of the net, and Caufield pocketed a feed from Juraj Slafkovsky to tie the game at 1-1 early in the second period. He later assisted on Nick Suzuki's OT winner. The top-line forward is up to 23 goals and 17 assists through 41 outings.