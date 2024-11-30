Caufield scored a goal on three shots and assisted on another in Saturday's 4-3 loss to the Rangers. He also blocked a shot.
Caufield controlled a loose puck off the boards and beat Jonathan Quick five-hole from a severe angle. The tally was the 14th of the season for Caufield, who leads Montreal in that category and ranks tied for sixth in the NHL.
