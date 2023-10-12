Caufield scored a power-play goal on his lone shot, blocked one shot and recorded two hits over 19:11 of ice time in Wednesday's 6-5 shootout loss to Toronto.

Caufield opened the third period with a power-play goal that evened the game at three goals apiece. He nearly scored earlier in the game, but a video review determined he was offside on the play. The power-play goal was encouraging given Montreal's issues there last season which lingered into the preseason. It was also a boost to the team, which had a 2-0 lead at the time of the overturned goal. The Maple Leafs scored three times following the video review to take a 3-2 lead entering the third period.