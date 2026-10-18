Caufield scored two goals on five shots, including the game-winner in overtime, in Saturday's 4-3 victory over the Sabres.

Caufield continued his strong start to the season, bringing his goal total to five through eight games. The 25-year-old winger scored his second goal just 54 seconds into overtime, extending his franchise record to 14 regular-season overtime goals. His consistent scoring production and prominent offensive role make him one of Montreal's most valuable fantasy assets, but the lack of consistency has been an issue. While he has five goals in eight games, he's also failed to crack the scoresheet in five of those outings.