Caufield scored two power-play goals on four shots in Tuesday's 5-4 overtime loss to the Jets.

Caufield extended Montreal's lead to 3-0 early in the second period before adding another power-play tally just 46 seconds into the third. The star winger continues to demonstrate his effectiveness with the man advantage, but his contributions weren't enough to prevent an extraordinary Winnipeg comeback. Caufield's finishing ability and prominent power-play role maintain his status as an elite fantasy scoring option, as he has 12 points (eight goals, four assists) over his last 10 games.